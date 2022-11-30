The preservation of certain materials is always something important in the world of video games, for this reason the prototype that was released from the Nintendo PlayStation a while back. And now, never-before-seen footage of Zelda: Ocarina of Timewhich were never implemented for the game that we know.

Found on an old VHS tape, the media conservator @tanks404 discovered promotional material for the lineup of Nintendo 64for spring season of 1997. Video that includes some preliminary images of the game 1998with a links somewhat different from the final project, but which retains certain elements.

The video shows us the character going through some of the possible dungeons that were going to be had, they also show the animation of finding treasures with the characteristic sound that was implemented. In addition, there are the prototypes of the stalfosenemies that were apparently going to be much larger than the protagonist and apparently cartoonish in design.

Check the video:

We have new unseen + extended Ocarina of Time proto footage! All thanks to @tanks404 Kindly capturing & sharing this rare VHS tape. Here’s all 365 frames of Zelda 64 material, edited back into a continuous sequence. Slowed down version to follow.https://t.co/VP23udckPM pic.twitter.com/TE1k3t5G2Q — MrTalida (@MrTalida) November 29, 2022

It was only a few seconds shown on the screen, but it is a piece that many will surely want to keep in mind, especially due to industry preservation issues. Zelda: Ocarina of Time previously it was going to be very different, to the point of having the first design of links of the titles of NESsomething that fortunately changed.

Remember that the title is available in the expansion pass of Nintendo Switch Online.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: This type of released videos is always appreciated, since many did not know what the industry was like in the 90’s. So little by little these historical pieces remain for posterity.