The complaint that will bring the former president to the bench was promoted by the late prosecutor Alberto Nisman, murdered in 2015



12/05/2024



Updated at 8:59 p.m.





This Thursday afternoon, the Argentine Justice determined that former Argentine President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner will go to trial for the case in which she is accused of signing a memorandum of understanding with Iran. The Supreme Court took…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only