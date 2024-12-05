















Generated by BeSoccer





The meeting Fulham – Brighton & Hove Albion of the Premier League, which takes place at Craven Cottage at 8:30 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN, DAZN 2, DAZN 2 Bar

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Fulham – Brighton & Hove Albion

Classification and statistics between Fulham – Brighton & Hove Albion

Fulham comes into the match after having faced each other the day before the



Tottenham Hotspur



while Brighton & Hove Albion played their final Premier League match against



Southampton



. He Fulham currently occupies the position number 6 of the Premier League with 22 points, while their rival,

Brighton & Hove Albionoccupies the place 5 with 23 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Premier League matches of the day, the Fulham schedule, the Brighton & Hove Albion schedule and the Premier League statistics. You can also check the Premier League standings.