In short, the Tomb Raider series is far from being exhausted and could still have a lot to say in the new reductions, which hopefully will be better than some of those of the past. An icon like Lara deserves great works.

Netflix has released a new official teaser, over a minute long, to showcase the Tomb Raider anime, called Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft which will be available on the video streaming service starting October 10, 2024, of course for all subscription levels.

Lara’s Return

In the video we can see various moments from the series, with Lara facing some ghosts from her past and finding herself in some very dangerous situations, including climbing, jumping, car racing, fighting and more.

In short, it seems to be made quite well, at least at first glance. We’ll see when it becomes available whether the good impressions will be confirmed or denied.

Videogame-wise, The Tomb Raider series was born in 1996from the development studio Core Design, and then expanded enormously after the global success of the first chapters, which made it recognizable even outside the video game sphere.

Many are waiting for the new video games of the series, after years of silence from the development team, Crystal Dynamics, and with several changes of hands at the publisher level. For now the last major title is Shadow of the Tomb Raider, which dates back to the previous generation.