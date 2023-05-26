The Vice President of Argentina, Cristina Fernández, outlined this Thursday the fundamental axes of the electoral program of Peronism with a view to this year’s presidential elections, during the course of a massive act in which he avoided pointing out a specific candidate.

Accompanied by the main referents of its “hard core”, the also former president (2007-2015) gave a speech before thousands of people gathered in the Plaza de Mayo in Buenos Aires, in commemoration of the twentieth anniversary of the presidential inauguration of her husband, the late Néstor Kirchner (2003-2007).

During his speech, Fernández, who Last week he reiterated his refusal to run for the elections next October, stressed the need to make a “quantum leap” in economic terms, through the articulation of an alliance between the public and private sectors that allows “add value and incorporate technology”.

“When one looks at the main economies that have emerged, they are far from the doctrine that They want to impose us here that the market and the private solve everything (…). This is the discussion that millions of Argentines are waiting for, and not the nonsense that is said every day in the media,” said the former president amid the uproar of her followers.

Kirchner, leader of the Peronist ruling party, called for scrapping the credit agreement with the International Monetary Fund, in what is considered the first major official campaign act.

Kirchner attacks the International Monetary Fund

“If we do not get this program that the Fund imposes on its debtors to be set aside and allows us to develop our own, of growth and industrialization and technological development, it will be impossible to pay the debt“, he pointed.

The two-time president is disqualified from being a candidate because the court found her guilty of corruption.

Kirchner, 70, evoked a phrase from her late husband, former President Néstor Kicrhner (2003-2007), to refer to the agreement with the Fund: “The dead do not pay debts,” she launched.

The rain could not stop so much love I share my reflections on Cristina Kirchner’s speech in Plaza de Mayo in what was the pre-launch of @Channel4Extra. I am very happy to return to television. Thanks to everyone who made this possible. There will be more soon… pic.twitter.com/9s524NGlhc — Victor Hugo Morales (@VHMok) May 25, 2023

The key points of the official electoral program

The vice president took advantage of the act to establish the pillars of the electoral program of Peronism, based on four axes: redefinition of the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), development of the country’s strategic resources, renewal of the “democratic pact” and modification of the Supreme Court of Justice, which he once again attacked vehemently.

The two-time president is disqualified from being a candidate because the court found her guilty of corruption.

“Argentines deserve to once again have a Supreme Court that is called as such, without turning red,” said Fernández, andinvolved in a tough struggle with the judiciary, aggravated since a federal court sentenced her, last December, to six years in prison and perpetual disqualification from holding public office for alleged corruption.

In this context, The former president asked to build territorial and sectoral “depth”, in the unions and in the factoriesin order to carry out the government program “that Argentina needs” to appease the country’s main problem today: income distribution.

“Believe me: to distribute income, many times you have to put an ugly face on those who have a lot. Why do you think they hate me, persecute me, and outlaw me? Because I was never one of them and I will not be, whatever they do, they want to kill me or put me in jail,” declared the vice president.

He further added: “I will never be one of them, I am from the town and from there I do not move”, he exclaimed, to underline that the elaboration of this program “is not the task of one person”, but rather “it is a militant task”.

Peronism still does not have a candidate

Expectations were high before the vice president’s speech, main referent of a Peronism that still does not have powerful candidates in the runningin the absence of less than a month for the closing of the electoral lists.

In fact, the former president appeared escorted by some of the most “presidential” figures of the ruling party, such as the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo ‘Wado’ de Pedro; the governor of the province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof; or the Minister of Economy himself, Sergio Massa; but he concluded the speech without exalting any of them.

Faced with the K militancy that was waiting for electoral decisions, Cristina Kirchner avoided giving details about candidacies, hardened her criticism of the IMF and praised the Government: “It is infinitely better than what would have been another Macri’s” pic.twitter.com/m0d9pTqEhF — TN – All News (@todonoticias) May 25, 2023

A speech in which he recognized “differences” with the current president, Alberto Fernández, one of the most notorious absences from the event, given his personal and political closeness to Néstor Kirchner.

“Everyone knows the differences that I have had and that I have and that it is not necessary to explain them, because I have said it (…). Despite the errors, mistakes or differences, This government is infinitely better than another Mauricio Macri government would have been, I have no doubts“, he clarified.

The vice president closed her speech by claiming to “break what needs to be broken” to raise an electoral program.

Kirchner confirms that she will not be a candidate for the presidency of Argentina Argentine Vice President Cristina Kirchner confirmed on Thursday that she will not be a candidate in the October presidential elections.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

With information from AFP and EFE