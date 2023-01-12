Cristiano Ronaldo sells Ballon d’Or for tremendous million: the striking reason

Cristiano Ronaldo He is already training with his new team, Al Nassr from Saudi Arabia, and while waiting for his official debut, the Portuguese prepares physically, but he has also done some personal business that has surprised the world.

The last one, the sale of a Ballon d’Or that he won when he played for Real Madrid. The reason and amount you sold it for: two impact reasons.

Ronaldo sells Ballon d’Or

Cristiano Ronaldo exhibits his beautiful trophy, the Ballon d’Or, the fifth in his collection.

The Portuguese, former player of Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Sporting Lisbon, dared to ‘change’ one of his five Ballon d’Ors that he won throughout his career at a charity auction.

An Israeli businessman was the one who took the tasty prize in exchange for good money for the Al Nassr player.



As it became known, Cristiano auctioned off the Ballon d’Or that he won in the 2013 season (at that time he played for Real Madrid) and, as a charity action, the Portuguese made it available, where the Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer fu paid over $645,000 and the money went to a children’s organization that helps children.

Cristiano Ronaldo auctioned off his 2013 Ballon d’Or! 😱😯 A businessman acquired the great award from CR7 for 645,000 dollars, money that will be donated as a charitable action for a children’s foundation. ⚽🙏 pic.twitter.com/4Wr6SXCXmm – foxdeportes.eth (@FOXDeportes) January 12, 2023

With respect to the Israeli tycoon who bought the Ballon d’Or, it is known that he is a football-loving businessman, who in fact owns 32% of the shares of Atlético de Madrid and, in addition, is the owner of the Famalicao club in Portugal.

