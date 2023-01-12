Friday, January 13, 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo sells Ballon d’Or for tremendous million: the striking reason

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 12, 2023
in Sports
0


The players who have won the most Ballon d'Ors

Who disputes the title of having won more Ballon d’Or trophies with Messi is Cristiano Ronaldo. The current Juventus striker has won this recognition in the 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017 editions. The first as a Manchester United player and the other four with the Real Madrid shirt.

Who disputes the title of having won the most Ballon d'Or trophies with Messi is Cristiano Ronaldo. The current Juventus striker has won this recognition in the 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017 editions. The first as a Manchester United player and the other four with the Real Madrid shirt.

The Portuguese begins to leave many things behind after his arrival in Arabia, but there are others that are not.

Cristiano Ronaldo He is already training with his new team, Al Nassr from Saudi Arabia, and while waiting for his official debut, the Portuguese prepares physically, but he has also done some personal business that has surprised the world.

The last one, the sale of a Ballon d’Or that he won when he played for Real Madrid. The reason and amount you sold it for: two impact reasons.

Ronaldo sells Ballon d’Or

Cristiano Ronaldo exhibits his beautiful trophy, the Ballon d’Or, the fifth in his collection.

The Portuguese, former player of Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Sporting Lisbon, dared to ‘change’ one of his five Ballon d’Ors that he won throughout his career at a charity auction.

An Israeli businessman was the one who took the tasty prize in exchange for good money for the Al Nassr player.

As it became known, Cristiano auctioned off the Ballon d’Or that he won in the 2013 season (at that time he played for Real Madrid) and, as a charity action, the Portuguese made it available, where the Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer fu paid over $645,000 and the money went to a children’s organization that helps children.

(You can read: Camila Osorio defines the Colombian tennis route: ‘My goal is to enter the top 20’).

With respect to the Israeli tycoon who bought the Ballon d’Or, it is known that he is a football-loving businessman, who in fact owns 32% of the shares of Atlético de Madrid and, in addition, is the owner of the Famalicao club in Portugal.

FOOTBALL

More sports news

