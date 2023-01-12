A message in the night addressed to the rivals of Napoli. After the clashes that broke out last Sunday on the A1 between Romanists and Neapolitans – in the Badia al Pino rest area – some Giallorossi ultras, all with their faces covered, displayed two banners (in the Tuscolana area) “dedicated” to their sworn enemies. “You’ve been screaming for revenge for years, but not even 50 against 300. Forget it, listen to me” reads the warning posted on the bridge overlooking one of the capital’s main roads.

THE ANSWER “IN THE FIELD”

“Every word is in vain. If there is an opportunity we will have no mercy” in 2014 this was the threat (addressed to the Romanists) displayed on a banner by Napoli fans after the death of Ciro Esposito. A promise not kept, at least according to the sworn enemies who last night – almost nine years later – gave their answer: “If there will be an opportunity .. well, that’s all?”. After a few hours both banners were removed by Digos. The agents are viewing the images of some security cameras in the area, in an attempt to identify those responsible.