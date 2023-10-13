The football market moved brutal amounts again this year, with stratospheric salary figures and a Saudi Arabia, which has positioned itself as an extremely active market for players and took big names in this sport.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar Jr. currently occupy the top three positions in the ranking of the highest paid footballers in the world in 2023, as revealed by Forbes magazine.

The Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldowho joined Al-Nassr FC in the 2022-2023 season, not only opened the doors of the Saudi market, but also broke all records with the best contract compared to all his colleagues. He occupies first place in the table and earns 260 million dollars per campaign.

Lionel Messiwhich rose again to second position with some Total revenue of $135 millionbecame the first Major League Soccer (MLS) player to appear in the top ten since David Beckham in 2012.

In third place is the Brazilian Neymar Jr.who left Paris Saint-Germain and He joined the Saudi Al Hilal, with which he scored his first goal this October.

With an extensive list of sponsors, from Puma, to Konami and RedBullthe footballer from Sao Paulo earns 112 million dollars per season.

Mbappewho dropped from number one in 2022 to fourth place on the current list, tops the table of players based in Europe (he has played for Paris Saint-Germain since 2017), with profits of 110 million dollars per campaign.



Karim Benzemawho last season as a Real Madrid player was not in the ‘top 10’, currently, with the Al Ittihad shield on his chest, he earns 106 million dollars per campaign.

Three Premier League players are among the ten highest paid: Erling Haaland ($58 million) and Kevin De Bruyne ($39 million), both from Manchester City, and Mohamed Salahfrom Liverpool ($53 million).

Sadio Maneone of the most prolific footballers in the history of Senegal, who plays for Al Nassr, is in eighth place with an income of $52 million.

They follow them Harry Kanein his first season with Bayern Munich, and Robert Lewandowskifrom Barcelona, ​​with expected totals of 36 and 34 million dollars, respectively.

EFE

