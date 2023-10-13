The reigning champions have everything to repeat, but they will find very competitive opponents already in their own division. Minnesota is intriguing, Utah and Okc aren’t bad either

The reigning champion Nuggets are the sun around which the rest of the Division, the Northwest, revolves. Which isn’t bad, not at all. Denver is bidding to win the title in consecutive seasons and it would be the first time after 5 years in a row of ever-changing champions, Minnesota to finally make their way to the playoffs, Oklahoma and Utah to get back there. And Portland? Try to rebuild from the rubble after having “thrown everything down” with the sale of Lillard.

THE QUINTET — Murray, Caldwell-Pope, Porter, Gordon, Jokic.

THE STAR — Nikola Jokic. Best player of the 2023 Finals, best player in the world today. He dominated the last playoffs, ending as best scorer, best rebounder and best assist man. Dominant. Then he skipped the World Championship to rest (and enjoy the horses). He comes back fresh and motivated.

MAIN RESERVATIONS — Jackson, Braun, HOLIDAY, Nnaji.

TRAINER — Michael Malone (confirmed).

OBJECTIVE — The title.

WHY IT IS POSSIBLE — Because the quintet is phenomenal. And young. Murray, Porter and Gordon have huge room for growth. And Jokic at 28 is at the peak of his career. Because winning helps you win and the 2023 triumph gives confidence to an environment that had never tasted final success. It can be done, in Colorado. Now they know. And they have dynasty intentions, as Coach Malone shouted to the world with post-triumph bravado. He knows well the value of those who coach.

Because the bench was already short and lost Brown and Green. And despite the prospects of success, the freed players have not taken an interest in the Nuggets. Experienced former collegians have arrived from the Draft, the recipe that worked with Braun, but which depends on individuals and context. Then in an environment with relative pressure, with a technical leader, the Joker, certainly not obsessed with basketball, someone could have a "full belly".

THE QUINTET — Conley, Edwards, McDaniels, Towns, Gobert.

THE STAR — Anthony Edwards. The boy is growing well. At 22 years old he seems ready for a further leap in quality after last excellent season with 24.6 points per game. At the Asian World Cup he was one of the few to save himself for Team USA, the offensive cornerstone of Coach Kerr’s team. A supreme athlete, he still needs to improve a lot in reading the game on both sides of the pitch. But on a physical and technical level he lacks very little.

MAIN RESERVATIONS — McLaughlin, MILTON, ALEXANDER-WALKER, Anderson, Reid.

TRAINER — Chris Finch (confirmed).

WHY IT IS POSSIBLE — The goal must be to win at least one playoff series if the Wolves want to be “taken seriously” in the NBA universe after the Gobert all-in move. They haven’t managed it for 20 years, since 2004. But they have star power, with Edwards, Gobert and Towns and a locker room leader like Mike Conley, the ideal glue. The new winter tournament, a kind of cup, could then be a goal for Minny: someone will snub it, but in those parts playing for a trophy, any trophy, would be dripping fat.

Because the (different) mental limits of Edwards, Towns and Gobert in a context of communicating vessels become an insurmountable roadblock for ambitions of greatness. Because the environment is dripping with loser mentality. And the three stars have played in the World Cup and could arrive cooked at the end of the season. Because Towns and Gobert struggle to coexist in defense – the Dominican cannot defend the 4 opponents – and Gobert and Edwards struggle to coexist in attack, with the Frenchman becoming an obstacle under the basket to the big boy's penetrations.

THE QUINTET — Giddey, Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort, Jalen Williams, Holmgren.

THE STAR — Gilgeous-Alexander, of course. 25 years old, called to the All Star Game for the first time last season, he then dragged Canada to the bronze medal at the World Cup, included in the first quintet of the tournament. He must be able to play in the playoffs, the showcase to obtain definitive consecration.

MAIN RESERVATIONS — WALLACE, MICIC, Joe, Jaylin Williams.

TRAINER — Mark Daigneault (confirmed).

WHY IT IS POSSIBLE — Because it’s a good team. Young, growing, built with complementary talents. And because last season the Thunder came close to the playoffs, defeated by Minnesota in the Play-In after eliminating New Orleans. And compared to then, Holmgren made his debut under the basket and should guarantee an immediate impact, at least defensively.

WHY NOT — Because the Western Conference is extremely competitive. If you consider Denver, Golden State, Phoenix, Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis as obvious qualifiers, there are only three places left to be shared between the Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento, Dallas, Minnesota, Oklahoma City and New Orleans. With Utah on lookout. The Thunder haven’t made the playoffs in three seasons and haven’t won a playoff series in seven. In short, it’s tough. And the bench needs to be checked, especially if Micic doesn’t get going right away.

THE QUINTET — Sexton, Horton-Tucker, Markkanen, COLLINS, Kessler.

THE STAR — Lauri Markkanen. The Finn was the NBA’s most improved player last season. Starter at the All Star Game in Salt Lake City. Thanks to a season of 25.6 points per game. He did his military service in his homeland in the summer, as well as playing in the World Cup. He will start at small forward with the arrival of John Collins, in a gigantic quintet. Will he be able to function, especially defensively, in marking the 3 opponents?

MAIN RESERVATIONS — Clarkson, Agbaji, Fontecchio, Olynyk.

TRAINER — Will Hardy (confirmed).

WHY IT IS POSSIBLE — Because the Jazz have a vintage long department: quality, deep, well-assorted. And they are trained well. After exceeding expectations 12 months ago they now have confidence. A context that should favor Simone Fontecchio after the year of apprenticeship. He asks for minutes off the bench.

WHY NOT — Because the exterior department isn’t up to par with the competition in the West. Not even close. And it is natural to imagine proceeding gradually with a young team put together along the way last season. Who knows whether Ainge, the first manager, will orchestrate other exchanges from the beginning of 2024.

THE QUINTET — HENDERSON, Simons, Sharpe, Grant, AYTON.

THE STAR — Grant and Ayton are contracted to claim status, but not performance. Henderson has the hype on social media, but so far he hasn’t played a single basketball game that counted for anything beyond the showcase effect of his talents. Let’s choose him looking forward, because the others will never be franchise men. Striking talent, but with everything to prove.

MAIN RESERVATIONS — BROGDON, Thybulle, K. MURRAY, R. WILLIAMS.

TRAINER — Chauncey Billups (confirmed). OBJECTIVE – To be competitive in reconstruction.

WHY IT IS POSSIBLE — Because the Blazers aren’t bad in terms of talent. And Brogdon will try to be a mentor to young people, to teach them how to move on the pitch and in the locker room in the NBA. Henderson and Sharpe are physically superb.

WHY NOT — Because the wingers are young, immature. Suspicions in a competitive logic. Ayton ended up in Portland because no one else wanted him and the problem is one of attitude, certainly not basketball. He and Grant are overpaid: those contracts risk proving to be a drag for Portland in the future.