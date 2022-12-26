Portugal faces 2023 with his team involved in several unknowns, one of them the future of his captain and great reference, Cristiano Ronaldowho has not yet decided if he will put an end to his era with the “quinas”.

after a Qatar World Cup full of controversies, such as his stay on the bench,

Cristiano is silent on whether he will continue to represent his country. This is one of the many questions surrounding the crack, currently without a club.

Cristiano, 37, mentioned last September that his intention was to continue at least until the Eurocopa 2024but it is unknown if the problematic period with his last team, the Manchester Utdand with Portugal he has altered his decision.

The future of the “Cristiano era” could also depend on who is the next selector and substitute for Fernando Santos. Jose Mourinho, Leonardo Jardim or even the dutch louis van gaal They are some of the possible successors that the Portuguese press is considering.

Your future seems to be in Saudi Arabia, since, according to information that appeared in the Spanish press several weeks ago, he is close to signing for the al nassr. However, when asked about it during the World Cup, he limited himself to saying that “it’s not true.”

The gift

However, that was not an impediment for the Christmas He had the best time, next to his family.

In a meeting, the striker was surprised by his wife, Georgina Rodriguezwho gave him a tremendous gift.

Ronaldo is the owner of a beautiful rolls royce, which was delivered to him on December 24. This is how it was recorded on the video.

