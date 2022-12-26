Criminal suspicions | The police are investigating a large complex of assaults in the capital region, the suspects are law enforcers

The suspected crimes have taken place in Helsinki, Vantaa and Espoo. The suspects are employees of the private security industry.

Eastern Uusimaa the police are investigating an exceptionally large group of assaults, where at least six people working as security guards in the same company are suspected of several assaults of various degrees in the capital region. The police told about it in a press release published on Monday.

The suspected crimes have taken place during the working hours of order supervisors in the control areas of the company in question in Helsinki, Vantaa and Espoo near the main railway line.

The suspected crimes do not have a common pattern of actions, but they all have in common the flagrant overstepping of the authority of the law enforcement officer and the humiliation and subjugation of the victims of the crime, the police say in a press release.

“In suspected crimes, law enforcement officers have transported the target persons they encountered in the course of their work to a more secure place near the train stations, after which they have abused the victims and photographed the acts”, crime commissioner of the Eastern Uusimaa police Mikko Minkkinen says.

Criminal entity came to light when a bystander reported the assault to the police.

During the last weekend, the police arrested six people working as orderlies on suspicion of assaults related to the whole. The number of suspects may still increase.

The police in Itä-Uusimaa are looking for as yet unidentified persons involved. The police are asking people who have been subjected to an act like the one described above to contact them at the times below, which the police have compiled in their bulletin:

7 February 2022 Malminkartano Train Station, Helsinki

The claimant is a light-skinned man aged between 25 and 35, who at the time of the incident was wearing a black jacket, a black baseball cap turned upside down, a lilac shirt, gray sweatpants and black sneakers. The recording of the incident shows how the customer is being grabbed by the hands and the orderlies are squeezing the man’s hands, insulting and threatening him. The interested party is shoved away and told to continue on his way.

11.6.2022 Tikkurila train station, Vantaa

The plaintiff is a light-skinned man wearing blue jeans and a dark blue shirt. He has been sprayed with OC spray and handcuffed.

19 June 2022 Tikkurila train station, Vantaa

The litigant is a man who is held by both hands. His phone is taken away and his legs are beaten with a telescopic baton. Soon the man is released and he runs away from the situation. The orderlies throw his phone into the nearby bush.

12/09/2022 unknown place

After a long discussion, the plaintiff is taken to a nearby forest, where he is beaten with a telescopic baton. The plaintiff is a young man, around 15–20 years old, bespectacled and thin. On the recording, he says that he was born in Tikkurila. In the recording, the person concerned tells the law enforcement officers their first name.

2 October 2022 Tikkurila train station, Vantaa

The plaintiff is of foreign origin, a man aged between 40 and 60 is taken to the elevator at the Tikkurila train station, where he is beaten with fists.

28.11.2022 Aviapolis, Vantaa

The two concerned parties are knocked to the ground and the suspects push snow into the faces of the concerned parties with their hands. At the same time, they are harshly threatened with violence. After the situation, the people concerned are allowed to continue their journey. Identification of the parties involved: two men aged between 20 and 35. The other man has a light winter coat, dark pants, dark hair. The other has a black winter jacket, black pants and dark hair.

5/12/2022 unknown place

The plaintiff has been taken to the ground, and he is screaming in pain. The owner is being subjected to violence in an as yet unknown way and his mouth is apparently covered with a hand. The orderlies threaten the man while he screams in pain. Identification of the person concerned: a man aged around 30-50, blond mustache and beard, gray shirt and black jacket.

5/12/2022 unknown place

The ushers follow the man walking away, accusing him of wasting their time and threatening violence. The law enforcement officers in the situation kick and push the man running away. Identification of the person concerned: man, black top jacket, black Adidas sweatpants, black shoes, gray shirt and light shoulder bag.

“We hope that the parties involved in the aforementioned cases would contact the police. From the point of view of the investigation, it is very important that we reach the other victims,” ​​says Minkkinen.

Interested parties can contact the police by e-mail, the address is [email protected]