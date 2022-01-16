Russland doesn’t want to be a partner, it wants to be a hegemon: this thesis has so far been more conjecture than proven fact. The arguments were plausible: dictatorships cannot tolerate democracies as neighbors because they lead to freedom; Dictatorships are often weak economically, so they must dominate others militarily; Dictatorships need victories. But in the end it was all just assumptions.

Facts have now been added. In December, Russia gave the world a letter and seal that it does not see itself as a member of a community of equal peoples, but as the supremacy of vassals – just like the Soviet Union before it. According to the draft treaties from Moscow, Ukraine, Finland and Sweden would lose the right to seek allies of their own choosing. Poland and the Baltic republics should not allow NATO soldiers into their territory. America would have to withdraw its nuclear weapons from Europe. All of this would go beyond the Soviet Brezhnev Doctrine of 1968, which postulated a Moscow protectorate extending to the Elbe.

Who the hour strikes

Now that the Western Allies’ most recent negotiations with Russia have yielded little more than Moscow’s threat to take not only Ukraine but also Cuba and Venezuela, the image of the encroaching hegemonic power has become even more entrenched.

This claim to power also threatens Europe. The situation is a bit like 1936, when Nazis and Fascists attacked Spain. It was a prelude to bigger attacks, to World War II. Hemingway quoted John Donne at the time: “When the sea takes away a piece of beach, Europe becomes smaller. So don’t ask whose hour strikes. She beats for you.”

At that time, the signal was ignored until Hitler had crushed Austria, Czechoslovakia and Poland. The West must never be so deaf again. Europe doesn’t have much time. His security is shaky. The protecting power America is in turmoil, maybe Donald Trump will come back. Large countries of the European Union are threatened from within. Le Pen in France or the neo-fascists of Italy are not defeated. If they take over, the EU and NATO could fall apart. Russia could then subdue the countries of Europe one by one and make the continent its front yard. The West must prevent this now.

But what to do? First, Europe must understand that if America were to fail, it would be almost incapable of countering Russia’s tanks and missiles. Everyone knows that, but up until now hardly anyone has wanted to talk about it. It’s like Corona: Anyone who names dangers disturbs convenience. So many prefer to keep their mouths shut.

Russia’s missiles and France’s ideas

The Europeans would have to discuss so many things with each other. For example, that Russia’s threat potential consists not only of tanks around Ukraine, but also of nuclear-capable missiles near Königsberg, only 500 kilometers from Berlin. Flight time: a few minutes.

Their power of blackmail is currently balanced by the presence of the nuclear power America. But what if it falls away? – In this case, Europe must develop its own means of deterrence. This is infinitely difficult. In Germany, no political force is ready to get burned on this issue. France is more realistic. It’s nuclear-armed itself, and theoretically its arsenal could protect allies as well. President Macron is reflecting on this issue. As early as 2020, he offered the partners in the EU talks about a nuclear strategy. Macron chose very cautious words at the time, because he knows that every nuclear power takes serious risks if it wants to defend other countries. Eventually, a conflict on Latvia’s eastern border could result in a strike against Paris.

Because joint deterrence also means joint risk, the conditions must first be created so that all participants are willing to take this risk. For this to happen, the unification of Europe would have to go so far that the security of each individual member actually becomes the core interest of each other. In this sense, too, the Berlin traffic light coalition speaks of the goal of a “European federal state”, Macron coined the phrase “sovereign Europe”. His adviser Clément Beaune has now recalled that France’s offer to discuss nuclear strategy is still “on the table”. Such Europeans should be taken at their word.