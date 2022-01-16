I am 149.512

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 180,426, here the bulletin). The number of people who contracted the Sars-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the beginning of the epidemic thus rises to at least 8,706,915. THE deaths today I’m 248

(yesterday there were 308), for a total of 141,104 victims since February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 6,016,954 And 79.207 those that have turned negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 120,609). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 2,548,857, equal to +78.010 than yesterday (+72,019 the day before).

THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) were 927.846. The positivity rate rises to 16.1%; yesterday it was 14.48%.

There are 1,691 patients in intensive care, 14 more in the balance between income and expenses. Daily admissions are 128. Patients with symptoms in ordinary wards are 18,719, or 349 more than yesterday.

The region with the largest number of cases today is confirmed as the Lombardy with 26,773 infections, followed by Campania (+17,677), Emilia Romagna (16,408), Veneto (+13,094), and Lazio (+12,994).



Article being updated …