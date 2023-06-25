Crisis in Russia reveals real fissures in Putin’s authority, says US

The crisis registered in Russia after an attempted mercenary revolt against the Kremlin exposed “true fissures” in the authority of President Vladimir Putin after he was forced to accept an amnesty deal, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday.

(Read here: The rebellion of the Wagner group presents Putin with his biggest challenge since he took power)

The uprising of the group of private mercenaries Wagner and its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin over the weekend marked “a direct challenge to Putin’s authority. So this raises deep questions, shows real fissures,” Blinken said. speaking to the talk show “Face the Nation”from CBS News.

People pose for photos on a tank reading ‘Siberia’ as soldiers from the private military company (PMC) Wagner Group block a street in central Rostov-on-Don, southern Russia. Photo: ARKADY BUDNITSKY. EFE

In the midst of this panorama, China expressed its “support” for President Putin’s efforts to “stabilize the situation” after the rebellion of the Wagner paramilitary group.which sent the Kremlin reeling.

In a meeting on Sunday in Beijing between Russian Vice Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, “The Chinese side expressed its support for the efforts of the leaders of the Russian Federation to stabilize the situation in the country, in connection with the events of June 24.”

AFP