Sunday, June 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Crisis in Russia reveals real fissures in Putin’s authority, says US

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 25, 2023
in World
0
Crisis in Russia reveals real fissures in Putin’s authority, says US

Close


Close

blinken in china

Antony Blinken gives a press conference after his visit to China.

Antony Blinken gives a press conference after his visit to China.

Meanwhile, China expressed its support for the Kremlin to “stabilize the situation.”

The crisis registered in Russia after an attempted mercenary revolt against the Kremlin exposed “true fissures” in the authority of President Vladimir Putin after he was forced to accept an amnesty deal, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday.

See also  Putin hails the "unprecedented character" of relations with China

(Read here: The rebellion of the Wagner group presents Putin with his biggest challenge since he took power)

The uprising of the group of private mercenaries Wagner and its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin over the weekend marked “a direct challenge to Putin’s authority. So this raises deep questions, shows real fissures,” Blinken said. speaking to the talk show “Face the Nation”from CBS News.

People pose for photos on a tank reading ‘Siberia’ as soldiers from the private military company (PMC) Wagner Group block a street in central Rostov-on-Don, southern Russia.

Photo:

ARKADY BUDNITSKY. EFE

In the midst of this panorama, China expressed its “support” for President Putin’s efforts to “stabilize the situation” after the rebellion of the Wagner paramilitary group.which sent the Kremlin reeling.

In a meeting on Sunday in Beijing between Russian Vice Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, “The Chinese side expressed its support for the efforts of the leaders of the Russian Federation to stabilize the situation in the country, in connection with the events of June 24.”

See also  Volkswagen thoroughly tackles the biggest disadvantage of Golf 8

AFP

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Crisis #Russia #reveals #real #fissures #Putins #authority

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Government program | The government program promises improvements to early childhood education, but no more money has been promised for the activities

Government program | The government program promises improvements to early childhood education, but no more money has been promised for the activities

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result