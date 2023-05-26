In Pakistan, the masses are turning against the army with the people’s tribune, Imran Khan, in a dangerous conflict that could upset the country’s balance of power.

MDemonstrators armed with sticks on the streets, army buildings and radio stations on fire, thousands arrested. The unrest that has gripped nuclear power Pakistan since the brief arrest of opposition leader Imran Khan may have been just the beginning. Rumors of a split within the army are circulating, and some see civil war on the horizon.

What that means in a country with around 230 million inhabitants, sandwiched between the crisis regions of Kashmir and Afghanistan, whose generals have a nuclear arsenal and where numerous terrorist organizations already operate, is hard to imagine.