Decathlon confirms its commitment to disseminating the values ​​of sport as an educational tool: “We bring sport professionals into schools”

Sarah Frederick

From 2020, Decathlon has chosen a new path: the creation of a network with Clubs, Associations and Federations. The goal is support schools in the development of ethics, education and sports practice of students. A winning strategy to spread the theme, thanks to advantageous partnerships – in terms of visibility and loyalty – aimed at the whole community, protagonist of the project. And on the occasion of 30 years of history in Italy, important news is coming: let’s talk about it with Gianluca Sgarlata, B2B manager of Decathlon Italy.

decathlon and b2b — "The idea was born between the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020, when I inherited two company projects still in the embryonic stage: one linked to clubs, the other to schools. They were two independent initiatives and I took the liberty of putting them inside a blender, imagining what they could become if they were part of a single project. Hence, the will to build strategies to dialogue and relate all those subjects that make up the community. Clubs, sports associations, schools, companies, federations, public administrations. Thus was born the B2B project".

clubs and schools — “We have one mission: build an ecosystem that allows people to live a sporty lifestyle, being present in their daily life. School is a very important element for us because it represents our future. And this is where there is an ethics that is not yet well developed in this sense. Our desire is to support the kids so that they discover the pleasure of playing sport. This is a goal that we achieve together with our partners: with them, we bring professionals into schools and we offer free sessions in educational programs. Our clubs will make the kids fall in love with the sport”.

the partnerships — "For us, thea partnership is sharing of the same direction. It means make our young people more and more sporty. Through ours loyalty programsthe clubs have the opportunity to develop their catchment area, taking advantage of the visibility that our points of sale have in the territories, as well as the possibility of reselling the products Decathlon. They therefore have a leading role, they are the first actors to tell the community about the pleasures of sport".

novelty — “The first novelty is that we will no longer do it just for schools, but also for companies. We will have a division that is fully involved in developing sports models for employees, to allow them to approach sport and experience one healthy lifestyle. The second concerns the resale: we are working to define the quality criteria of all partners who can offer Decathlon products in their best practice venues. We will be present in the next few days Sardinia in Alghero and Villasimius, with structures that will offer articles related to the world of water, with all the necessary material supplied and the possibility of testing the products through rental. We will do it in all places of sports tourismsea and mountains, but also in cities, sports centers, fitness, golf and much more.”