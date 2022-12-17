Criminals are continuing ‘the old way’ now that the corona crisis has passed its peak, the police reported on Saturday in a review of the past year. The number of reported pickpocketing is 80 percent higher than during the height of the pandemic, the organization says on the basis of preliminary figures.

Chief of Police Henk van Essen: ,,If there is hardly anyone on the street or people have to keep their distance from each other, few pockets are picked. It is difficult to commit theft in a closed store and there were fewer burglaries during the lockdowns because people were home more often. Now society is open again. You see that criminals are also continuing in the old way.”

The number of cases of shoplifting rose by 30 percent this year and the police received 20 percent more reports of open violence, according to the retrospective. The year was also marked by 'significant social issues', such as transnational behaviour, the war in Ukraine, polarization and inflation. Van Essen: ,,People experience too little perspective. This is reflected in demonstrations, among other things. The police are the first face of the government. So social and political problems also become police problems."

In retrospect, the chief of police also discusses the documentary De Blauwe Familie, about exclusion, racism and other forms of discrimination in the Dutch police. “It touched me that exclusion still occurs to such an extent in the police. We are already doing better than before, but still not good enough, the documentary also shows.” He says he cannot guarantee that no more mistakes will be made: ..But that we will correct them where possible and learn something from them.”

In an interview with One today Van Essen also discusses last summer’s farmers’ protests. “I think we underestimated how fanatical and broad those protests would become during the first protests,” the chief of police told the program. “Our preparation was also better later on.” He also calls it ‘sad and sad’ to EenVandaag that a Kick Out Zwarte Piet (KOZP) demonstration in Staphorst could not take place this fall due to violence against the demonstrators. “I have seen those images. That is not des Dutch, not what the Dutch police stand for. Such a demonstration should also be able to take place in Staphorst.” See also Letters from Russia | Scary: the words liberal and democrat have become really offensive in Russia