Criminal suspicions | A man got frustrated with the police and shot police cars in Kuopio

In the Central Criminal Police’s investigation, the motive of the man who shot the police cars was revealed to be frustration with the police’s actions.

A man from Kuopio shot police cars because he was frustrated with the police. The motive was revealed in the preliminary investigation by the Central Criminal Police. The suspected man has been in custody since September.

A man shot at police official cars were shot at in the yard of Kuopio’s main police station on August 30 in 2021 and September 15 in 2022.

“The suspect has admitted in the preliminary investigation that he shot at the police cars at the times in question,” says the head of the investigation, the criminal district commissioner Jarkko Timonen About the Central Criminal Police in the police bulletin.

No one was injured in the shootings. No one was inside the targeted police cars at the time of the incident.

The shootings damaged three official police cars. According to the preliminary investigation, the suspect fired in the first case with a handgun and in the second with a rifle. Both weapons were licensed and owned by the suspect.

A man are suspected of preparing a serious crime against life or health, causing damage, violently resisting a public official, causing danger and narcotics crime.

The intoxicants are not related to the acts, but the narcotics were found during the investigation, Timonen clarifies.

The preliminary investigation has now been completed and will be transferred to the prosecutor’s district of Eastern Finland for consideration of charges.