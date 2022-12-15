After months of legal battle, the Cassation has decided that Giuseppe Pedrazzini’s daughter and son-in-law will have to go back to prison

A major new update on the case of Giuseppe Pedrazzini, the elderly farmer found lifeless in a well on his estate in Toano, in the province of Reggio Emilia last May. Daughter Silvia and son-in-law Riccardo will have to go back to prison. The Cassation rejected their appeal and they will be locked up in the Mantua prison.

A news story that has been talked about a lot and that has shocked an entire community, that of Toanoa small town in the province of Reggio Emilia.

It was last May when the Carabinieri of the local station, alerted by some relatives and acquaintances of Giuseppe Pedrazzini who hadn’t heard from him for a while, went to his house to look for it.

After hours of searching they have it foundnow lifeless and in an evident state of decomposition, at the bottom of an agricultural well located on his property.

The investigations then led to thearrest of three peoplehis daughter, his son-in-law and his wife, on charges of murder, kidnapping, suppression of a corpse and fraud against the state. The latter because the three had continued to pocket the man’s pension despite his deceased.

Only five days later, the investigating judge Dario De Luca had ordered the release of the three, as there was no evidence regarding the crimes of murder and kidnapping. For the crimes of suppression of a corpse and fraud, the three obtained the obligation to sign and stay.

Daughter and son-in-law of Giuseppe Pedrazzini back in prison

On that occasion, the lawyers of Silvia Pedrazzini and Riccardo Guida had defined the decision as “a triumph of justice“.

Today, however, the decision has been changed and the Cassation he rejected the appeals presented by the woman and her husband, thus making arrangements for them arrest again.

In fact, in July it was the prosecutor Piera Cristina Giannusa who asked for the Review. The Court of Bologna had accepted, thus placing the two in prison.

The lawyer of Silvia Pedrazzini and Riccardo Guida had done appealexplaining that the crimes of murder and kidnapping did not exist, since the health conditions of the elderly man were already very serious.

Yesterday the Cassation has rejected the appeal and now the woman and her husband will be locked up again in prison.