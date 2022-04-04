Crimes The woman called the emergency number and claimed that her husband had been stabbed in the stomach – a pretty sight was waiting for the police at the scene

They arrived quickly because the police did not know if the “stabber” was still present.

Satakunnan the district court has sentenced a 75-year-old woman from Ulvila to a fine of almost a thousand euros for making an unreasonable call to an emergency number.

At the center of the crime case was an emergency center call from a retired woman from Ulvila, who alerted the police and ambulance to Ulvila – and no wonder, the woman said that her husband had been stabbed in the emergency center.