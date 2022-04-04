Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

With the slogan “win and nothing else”, Al Ain will enter the expected match against Al-Wasl tomorrow, “Tuesday”, within the “20th round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, in search of exit with the “full mark”, to confirm the leadership and stay away from the top, in light of the continued The chase from Al-Wahda, and also the entry of Al-Jazeera into the picture, after its victory over Al-Ahly youth, to raise the “Pride of Abu Dhabi” to 41 points, while Al-Ain has 46 points before today’s meeting, and there is no doubt that the match is very important and difficult, because it brings together two giant teams and is known to confront them Together, it is the “Emirates Classico”.

The pause period for the national team’s participation in the Asian qualifiers for the “World Cup 2022”, witnessed the “leader” going through two experiments to determine the capabilities of his players, work to enhance harmony and understanding between the various elements, and restore some of the names that were absent due to injury, while the last period witnessed an increase in homogeneity And harmony is already between the various three lines of play, as the technical staff tends to change the diversity of pressure on the opponent from the sides and depth, and also make some changes in the tactical assignments of some players’ positions, with the aim of confusing the opponent.

Al-Ain continues to play in a 4-2-3-1 method, which made it the strongest attacking in the “Dorina” by scoring 41 goals, due to the diversification of playing across the sides, through Sufian Rahimi, Caio and Al-Ahbabi, or from the depth through the mediation of Guanka and Lapa, in addition to those coming from the back to The forward, most notably Muhammad Abbas, who plays multiple offensive roles.

On the other hand, the “Emperor” seeks to get out, even with a “point”, by securing his defenses and trying to play on the rebounds, taking advantage of the speed of his players, especially Araujo, Ali Saleh and Gilberto Silva, and Al Ain realizes that Al-Wasl will enter the meeting ecstatic by restoring his technical health, by defeating Al-Ahly youth with two goals. In the last round, and therefore seeks to repeat the performance and the result in tomorrow’s meeting.

Historically, “violet” outperforms “yellow” during their confrontations in the professional league, where Al-Ain won 17 times, compared to only twice for Al-Wasl, and the two teams tied 6 times, and this superiority gives “violet” the advantage and confidence in the upcoming confrontation today, as it is considered the most winning team Ali Al Wasl in the professional era “17 times” and more than he scored in his nets also “63 goals”.

The confrontation between Al Ain also brings together the team that scored the most goals from corner kicks (10 goals), and Al Wasl is the only team that did not score any goal from the corner kicks.