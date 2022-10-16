At the peak decide the goals of Dessers, Nzola, Holm and Pickel

Cremonese’s fourth point in the championship arrives on the field of La Spezia. Coach Massimiliano Alvini commented the match on Dazn’s microphones as follows: “Even today we missed the moment to win it, but I must admit that in the end the draw is the right result. The team put the right attitude into it. I can’t understand why after the goal we had 15 minutes in which we left the game, then Spezia deservedly took the lead. I must admit that the team, apart from that quarter of an hour, had the right attitude and I I liked how the changes went in. She is a good Cremonese who misses the victory, but even today I have nothing to blame the team. another important match, we play a double challenge with Napoli. So we can get to another crucial clash with Sampdoria, the team has put in another brick. A team that does not exist would have collapsed, instead we made the match and tried to win by creating many chances “. See also Werner: “At Chelsea I had lost the fun. It was right to change "

“The points are missing, only those – continues the grigiorosso coach -. Out of ten games we only made a mistake with Lazio, but we have always been there. They are sure that we will take them, today was a very delicate match, we played a lot and got it back then try it again. to win is a sign that we are on the right path. The championship is long, a victory would bring us back up. I ask the team to continue in this spirit, we have changed the way we play and we are doing it well. I am sure that the boys will be able to do it. . Radu got hurt after Napoli and we’ll see if we can get him back. A coach always makes choices. Today Carne went well, I don’t know if Radu will have any more for a week. But the important thing for the players is the team. then it is the coach who chooses “. See also MotoGP, Bastianini's victory makes the audience fly: record Le Mans for Sky

Charles Pickel, the author of the 2-2 goal, also spoke after the match: “The game gave me a lot of emotions, precisely because I then scored in front of our fans. We did well, especially in the second half, and we could have won. But this is the way, the sensations are certainly positive: I dedicate the goal to my family. “

