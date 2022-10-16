Working life | Technical disruptions and work rush eat away at the benefits of remote meetings

A remote meeting is most successful when the participants feel that they have been heard and common topics lead to fruitful interaction.

Pandemic remote meetings quickly became more common, but getting used to them has not always been painless. A remote meeting is most successful when the participants feel that they have been heard and common topics lead to fruitful interaction.

The nationwide remote work recommendation ended at the beginning of March, but many workplaces have continued with a hybrid model that combines remote and local work. At the Universities of Jyväskylä and Oulu, a study funded by the Finnish Labor Protection Fund is now investigating how remote meetings could be made as useful as possible and less burdensome.

In the project that will end next summer, remote meetings will be studied in a variety of ways. Video footage has been taken of the zoom meetings of the four work steering groups, the participants’ heart rate and heart rate ranges have been measured with a pulse oximeter, and they have given feedback on the meetings.

Research leader, assistant professor of psychology Virpi-Liisa Kykyri The University of Jyväskylä points out that there are many types of remote meetings, but they also have common things regardless of the context.

For example, technical problems are common. The research material consists of 24 meetings, of which at least one disturbance situation was encountered in 18 sessions.

“Others can be resolved quickly, if, for example, someone’s microphone is stuck, but some disturbances can continue for a long time. Hybrid meetings, in which participants participate both on-site and remotely, are their own world. In them, problems of belonging are common.”

Project researcher, occupational health psychologist Mikko Pohjola points out that due to interruptions, the attention shifts from the subject to another and back again, which causes cognitive load. He recommends that you prepare for technical problems in advance and think about ways to solve them.

Work steering groups based on the feedback, a good interaction can be built even through the screen. The participants evaluated remote meetings in a positive tone, even though not everyone even knew each other beforehand.

“The atmosphere of the meetings was described as pleasant and peaceful. The participants said that they had had the opportunity to unload things that were weighing on their minds and that they had experienced aha moments related to their work,” says Pohjola.

The central research question is how to identify the optimal state of alertness and how it can be supported. Both under- and over-tuning are harmful.

It is known from learning studies that there is an optimal window for physiological tuning. If the alertness is low, learning is not interesting and it is not effective. Preparation and reasonable effort improve performance. Excessive load, on the other hand, can lead to overstimulation, which reduces thinking capacity.

According to Kykyr, the essential thing is to make the meeting interesting for all participants. It succeeds best if people feel that they are being heard on a matter that is important to them and that their point of view is valued. This is especially important if you have to think about difficult questions or come up with new ideas.

In research episodes of conversations that the participants evaluated positively have been examined. In them, people have had their own personal say on the subject, they have commented on the questions raised by others and reflected on them through their own experiences. The discussion has been coherent and smooth.

Good interaction and state of alertness were also reflected in body reactions. Situations perceived as positive were associated with an increase in heart rate and, during speaking, also an increase in heart rate variability, which indicates relaxation of the body.

If, on the other hand, the meeting remains a series of one-on-one calls that are not related to each other, there will be no common topic for the meeting. Creating a new one is difficult and participants may be disappointed.

Kykyri mentions that the topics and goals of the discussions vary, of course. Sometimes the goal is just to get the agenda covered.

Pohjola recommends that at the beginning of the meetings, we orientate ourselves towards doing things together, that is, we clarify what we intend to discuss, what we want to achieve and what are the desired modes of action for the discussion.

In the feedback from the test groups, the workload of the work situation affected how useful the meeting was perceived to be. The higher the load, the more critical the estimates were.

In Kykyr’s opinion, in a hectic work situation, it may be reasonable to move the meeting or give a busy employee the opportunity to leave. It is also good to take breaks between meetings and start meetings when you are calm.