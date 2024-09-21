First weekend in the history of Superbike in Cremona celebrated with the Nicolò Bulega’s first pole position in Italyin addition to the front row of the starting grid entirely occupied by ‘blue’ pilotsThe weekend couldn’t have started in a better way for the Italian riders at the Cremona Circuit, despite the disappointment of the three-position penalty inflicted on Danilo Petrucci, guilty of having obstructed Garrett Gerloff during Free Practice (who was also sanctioned with the same penalty).

Superpole Chronicle

A session on a very technical circuit that actually started with Iannone in the spotlight, surprisingly generating a gap of half a second over all his pursuers, starting with Bulega and Locatelli. In a qualifying session marked by several cancelled laps and some crashes, the pace obviously became more intense in the final, with Bulega becoming the real protagonist of the Superpole. The Ducati rider, whose main objective is to recover in the standings on Toprak Razgatlioglu (absent due to injury), was in fact the only one to set a time under ”28, stopping the clock on1:27.953 and taking his second pole in Superbike, the first after his debut at Phillip Island. A feat ruined by a crash that occurred immediately after in turn 2, but made even sweeter by the performances of his compatriots Iannone and Petrucci, 2nd and 3rd respectively for an all-Italian front row. Following is the starting grid of Race-1scheduled for today at 2:00 pm on Sky Sports Arenaor deferred at 5pm in clear on TV8.

Cremona 2024, the starting grid