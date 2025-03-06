Canada will not eliminate tariffs which imposed on Tuesday to the United States until the administration of President Donald Trump completely canceled his taxes, said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau declared at a press conference that Canada “will not suspend its tariffs simply because the Americans made a change yesterday”.

On Wednesday the US government announced which suspended the automobile sector of 25% tariffs for a month which imposed on Tuesday on trade with Canada and Mexico.

The Canadian leader insisted that his country are trying to eliminate all tariffs and that, while they are in force, the Canadian government will concentrate on minimizing its impact on the economy and Canadian citizenship.

But he warned: “In the predictable future We will continue in a commercial war launched by the United States. Canadians must continue buying Canadian products and supporting each other. ”

“Canada will remain firm and without a doubtwhile these tariffs are in force, we will respond forcefully, “he continued.

“When I talk to Donald on the phone, let’s say it’s always interesting and this was, I guess, animated”

The Canadian Prime Minister also recognized that The telephone conversation that held the 50 -minute eve With Trump he was “animated” but he refused to confirm information filtered to some media in the US that the two leaders used misunderstanding words. “When I talk to Donald on the phone, let’s say it’s always interesting and this was, I guess, animated. But also constructive, “he said to add then that he did not want to go into details except that” there were some parts of the conversation in which different approaches and tones were used “”

Tariffs for everyone

For his part, the US Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, warned that “Everyone must prepare” for the imposition of tariffs And he pointed out that the only way to avoid them is to apply “reciprocal” rates or transferring production to US territory.

“If you want to avoid or reduce tariffs, They can simply eliminate or reduce those that impose on us. It is a matter of balance and equality. It is a fair and reasonable way to see things, “he said in an interview with the Italian newspaper ‘Repubblica’.

“Everything is about reciprocity And equity: we will treat them as they treat us, “he added.

The White House announced Tuesday that The reciprocal tariffs will take effect on April 2 against countries that Washington considers that they apply tariff and non -tariff barriers against their goods and services.

From his return to the White House, Trump has opted to activate tariff Mexico, Canada and China for reduce fentanyl flow entering American borders.