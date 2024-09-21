Giacomo Gobbato, a 26-year-old man, died while trying to foil a robbery of a woman. His friend was injured

He didn’t back down James Gobbatoa 26-year-old young man, when it came to defending a woman in difficulty, attacked and the victim of a robbery. An act of extreme courage that, however, also translated into the most extreme of sacrifices: losing one’s life.

Last night, during a fight involving a stabbing, Giacomo was killed by a robber of foreign origin. A friend of the victim was injured. According to local newspaper websites, the attacker was arrested by law enforcement officers.

The tragic episode occurred around 11pm yesterday evening, Friday 20th September, in the central People’s Course.

The dynamics of the brawl in which 26-year-old Giacomo Gobbato lost his life

Giacomo and his friend attempted to foil a robbery involving a woman by intervening against the robber. However, during the fight, the robber pulled out a knife and injured both boys.

Once the alarm was raised, the emergency services arrived promptly at the scene of the tragedy. Suem 118Giacomo’s conditions immediately appeared very serious to the health workers who, unfortunately, could do nothing to save his life: the young man died during the transfer to the hospital of the Angel.

A night of violence that did not end with the death of the young man. In fact, the robber, after fatally wounding Giacomo, attacked another woman. Luckily, some passers-by promptly intervened, managing to disarm and immobilize the robber until the arrival of the police.

The health conditions of the injured friend

The other injured young man, a friend of Giacomo Gobbato, was wounded in the legs but is not in danger of life.

The two young people frequented the social centre Revolt Of Marghera who expressed, through a post on their Facebook page, all their deep sorrow for this immense tragedy.