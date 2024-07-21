The Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) published its most recent update on the LP Gas price in Chihuahua for the week of July 21-27, 2024. This report is crucial for the household economy, as it directly impacts the cost of the 30-kilo cylinder, an essential source of energy for numerous municipalities in the region.

The list provided by the CRE details the maximum prices per kilo and litre of gas in each municipality. Localities such as Juarez Citywith a price of $18.10 per kilo and $9.77 per liter. That is, the cost of the 30-kilo cylinder presentation is around $543.00

Without further ado, we present the list of LP gas prices for each municipality in Chihuahua:

– Juarez: $18.10 per kilo / $9.77 per liter. Estimated cost of 30 kilo cylinder: $543.00

– Camargo, La Cruz, San Francisco de Conchos: $19.86 per kilo / $10.71 per liter. Estimated cost of 30 kilo cylinder: $595.80

– Aldama, Achilles Serdan, Chihuahua, Delicias, Rosales, Santa Isabel, Satevo: $20.05 per kilo / $10.83 per liter. Estimated cost of 30 kilo cylinder: $601.50

– Bachiniva, Bocoyna, Carichi, Chinipas, Cuauhtemoc, Cusihuiriachi, Dr. Belisario Dominguez, Greater Morelos, Guazapares, Guerrero, Maguarichi, Moris, Ocampo, San Francisco de Borja, Urique, Uruachi: $20.12 per kilo / $10.86 per liter. Estimated cost of 30 kilo cylinder: $603.00

– Batopilas of Manuel Gomez Morin, Guachochi, Guadalupe and Calvo, Morelos, Nonova: $20.02 per kilo / $10.81 per liter. Estimated cost of 30 kilo cylinder: $600.60

– Allende, Balleza, Coronado, El Tule, Hidalgo del Parral, Huejotitan, Matamoros, Rosario, San Francisco del Oro, Santa Barbara, Zaragoza Valley: $20.27 per kilo / $10.94 per liter. Estimated cost of 30 kilo cylinder: $608.10

– Jimenez, Lopez: $20.08 per kilo / $10.84 per liter. Estimated cost of 30 kilo cylinder: $602.40

– Smoked, Buenaventura: $19.44 per kilo / $10.50 per liter. Estimated cost of 30 kilo cylinder: $583.20

– Wood, Matachi, Temosachic: $20.19 per kilo / $10.90 per liter. Estimated cost of 30 kilo cylinder: $605.70

– Julimes, Meoqui, Saucillo: $19.96 per kilo / $10.78 per liter. Estimated cost of 30 kilo cylinder: $598.80

– Gomez Farias, Ignacio Zaragoza, Namiquipa, Riva Palacio: $20.53 per kilo / $11.09 per liter. Estimated cost of 30 kilo cylinder: $615.90

– Ascension, Janos: $18.31 per kilo / $9.89 per liter. Estimated cost of 30 kilo cylinder: $546.30

– Casas Grandes, Galeana, New Casas Grandes: $19.67 per kilo / $10.62 per liter. Estimated cost of 30 kilo cylinder: $590.10

– Coyame del Sotol, Guadalupe, Manuel Benavides, Ojinaga, Praxedis G. Guerrero: $18.75 per kilo / $10.13 per liter. Estimated cost of 30 kilo cylinder: $562.50

It is crucial that families in each municipality take this information into account when planning their expenses, considering the direct impact on the household economy. The variability of prices between municipalities highlights the importance of being informed about the dynamics of the LP Gas market in Chihuahua.