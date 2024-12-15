











































































Generated by BeSoccer





The meeting Athletic – Getafe of LaLiga EA Sports, which takes place in Riyadh Air Metropolitano at 2:00 p.m. can be seen live through

M+ LaLiga TV, M+ LaLiga TV 2, LaLiga TV Bar

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Atlético – Getafe

Classification and statistics between Atlético – Getafe

Atlético arrives at the match after having faced each other the day before the



Seville



while Getafe played their last LaLiga game EA Sports against



Spanish



. He Athletic currently occupies the position number 3 of LaLiga EA Sports with 35 points, while its rival,

Getafeoccupies the place 15 with 16 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the LaLiga EA Sports matches of the day, the Atlético calendar, the Getafe calendar and the LaLiga EA Sports statistics. You can also check the LaLiga EA Sports classification.