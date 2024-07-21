Plane crash leave at least three dead after a small plane crashed near a airport in ohio.

On Friday night, a small plane crashed near to Youngstown-Warren Airport northeast of the state of Ohio.

According to authorities, two passengers plus the pilot were reported already deadwho were attempting to make an emergency landing at the airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration He said the plane was a two-engine Beechcraft BE-60, which crashed near the airport.

“A mechanical failure is suspected and it was reported that the aircraft was attempting an emergency landing“They said in a statement from the Ohio Highway Patrol station in Trumbull County.

The people have already been identified and the authorities have notified their families.