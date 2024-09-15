The price of LP gas in the Baja California Peninsula and other regions of the country directly impacts the family economy. The Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) updates the maximum prices of LP gas for each municipality in the country on a weekly basis. Below are the prices in effect from September 15 to 21 for Baja California and Baja California Sur, both per kilo and per liter, in addition to the cost of a 30-kilo cylinder.

Baja California:

– Cove: The price of LP gas will be $20.08 per kilo and $10.84 per liter. The 30-kilo cylinder will cost $602.40.

– Saint Quentin: With a price of $20.08 per kilo and $10.84 per liter, the 30-kilo cylinder will cost $602.40.

– Rosarito Beaches: The cost will be $20.09 per kilo and $10.85 per liter, which leaves the 30-kilo cylinder at $602.70.

– Saint Philip:The price of gas will be $20.09 per kilo and $10.85 per liter, with a cost for the 30-kilo cylinder of $602.70.

– Mexicali: Here, LP gas will be sold at $20.09 per kilo and $10.85 per liter, so the 30-kilo cylinder will cost $602.70.

– Tecate: With a price of $20.09 per kilo and $10.85 per liter, the 30-kilo cylinder will cost $602.70.

– Tijuana: In this municipality, the price will be $20.09 per kilo and $10.85 per liter, which makes the 30-kilo LP gas cylinder cost $602.70.

Baja California Sur:

– Comondú: The price will be $24.50 per kilo and $13.23 per liter, so the 30-kilo cylinder will cost $735.00.

– Peace: Here, LP gas will cost $24.55 per kilo and $13.25 per liter. The 30-kilo cylinder will be sold for $736.50.

– The Capes:The price will be $24.86 per kilo and $13.43 per liter, leaving the 30-kilo cylinder at $745.80.

– Loreto: LP gas will cost $25.03 per kilo and $13.52 per liter. The 30-kilo cylinder will cost $750.90.

– Mulege: At a cost of $25.03 per kilo and $13.52 per liter, the 30-kilo cylinder will cost $750.90.

The weekly increase or decrease in LP gas prices has an impact on the domestic economy, especially in areas where gas is essential for daily activities. CRE will continue to update these prices, seeking a balance between the market and the needs of Mexican families.