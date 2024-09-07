Sangiuliano, ‘now lawsuits worth millions of euros, I cannot be blackmailed by anyone’

“Now I will act, together with the lawyers who will help me, as my own lawyer. I know well how to file complaints against journalists and I know unfortunately, now directly on my skin even if I would never have imagined such terrible cynicism and such strong contempt for the person, the devastating danger of fake news. I expect millions and millions in compensation”. Speaking is Gennaro Sangiuliano who, the day after his resignation as Minister of Culture, to the ‘Messaggero’, recalling that he has a degree in Law, with a doctorate in law, he promises legal action on the affair that involved him, starting with those he will take against Maria Rosaria Boccia by whom “I cannot be blackmailed”, he reiterates, adding “neither by her nor by anyone else”.

Sangiuliano confesses that he now needs “to detox for a while, then I’ll go back to writing and workingand in the meantime I’m dusting off my legal knowledge to have those who wrote lies convicted in court”. And again: “I also want to recover my feelings, be close to my wife with whom I remain in love and take stock of my political life. They want to make me look like an outcast but I feel at peace with my conscience: I have not betrayed the institutions, I have not used even one euro of public money for a coffee”, he adds.

And when asked if he will return to Rai, he replies: “Of course I will return, as did Marrazzo, Badaloni and many others who took leave of absence to engage in politics. I am a Rai employee with an indefinite contract. I will return to my job and to the company where I grew up. But I do not want a prominent position”, he concludes.