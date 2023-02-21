Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid overturned a beautiful game by outclassing Liverpool from 0-2 to 5-2. At Anfield a sprint start for the hosts, with Nunez scoring in the 4th minute and Salah in the 14th minute, who takes advantage of a mistake by Courtois. Then Vinicius takes the chair and Real comeback (21′ and 36′), also in this case with a duck from the goalkeeper (Alisson). They returned after the interval and in the 47th minute the turnaround came with a header by Militao. So Benzema will take care of closing the accounts with a brace (55′ and 67′). The highlights of the match