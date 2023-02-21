love came back in “At the bottom there is room”! Joel and Macarena had a romantic date after Mike fired Alessia and unleashed the fury of the “Blonde” in the América TV series. The ‘Niño Pez’ did not miss out on her opportunity and, after Félix told him that the two of them had had a fight, he went to look for her at her art gallery to invite her to eat and chat. How was her exit and what was the reaction of the ‘backward Gringo’?

Joel and ‘Maca’ revive their love without Mike

In chapter 160 of “At the bottom there is room”, again there was a romantic moment that filled Joel with hope about being reciprocated by Macarena. He had already told her that he got jealous of her after being put off by Mike for a bit, but this time he risked it and invited her to have lunch and talk like they always used to do.

So, dressed in his mechanic’s uniform (something that ‘Maca’ didn’t care about), he took her to a salchipapa stand and then to have a milkshake. Apparently, she had a great time and felt very comfortable after all the drama she experienced that week.

Of course, this did not go unnoticed by Mike, who saw them strolling around Las Nuevas Lomas in the happiest way. His reaction was simply to look at the scene with sadness and even a little disappointment. Could it be that this is the beginning of the end for the ‘backward Gringo’ or is he still up to something so as not to be defeated?

Where to see “In the background there is room”?

“Al fondo hay sitio” is available on the América TV signal and online on América TVGO, a platform where you can follow its episodes live.

Macarena and Joel have always had chemistry and fans ask that they be a couple. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

Episodes from past seasons can also be viewed through the “AFHS” YouTube channel, in which each episode is divided into two parts.