A very serious road accident occurred this morning near San Giuliano Milanese. A van and a motorbike crashed and all this resulted in the death of a boy of only 23 years. What happened?

Accident

Here are the latest updates on the case.

San Giuliano Milanese: 23-year-old boy dies in tragic accident

It was about 7.30 this morning near San Giuliano Milanese a terrible road accident occurred. We are in the province of Milan when a lad just 23 years old is travelling this road on board his motorcycle.

Location of the accident

The same is found in the locality of Rancate Farmhouse when at a certain point a clash occurs between the motorcycle it’s a Fiat Doblo. The van was driven by a 36-year-old woman. Neither of the two subjects involved were able to avoid the crash, which was nothing short of devastating.

The rescuers rushed to the scene, even resorting to helicopter rescue, but unfortunately there was nothing that could be done for the young man. The crash turned out to be fatal and unfortunately the boy died instantly. Very light injuries, however, were found in the woman who was accompanied to the hospital of San Donato with a green code.

Surveys are underway to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident

As often happens in this case, the reliefs aimed at reconstructing the dynamics of the accident. In this way the police will be able to understand the causes that led to the crash. From what we know, moreover, the van he went off-road and stopped along some fields adjacent to the road while the motorbike was destroyed on impact.

On-site assistance

Perhaps in the next few hours the situation will become clearer, as, most likely, the woman involved in the accident will also be questioned. We can only stand by her side. ache of the family following the umpteenth broken life on Italian roads.