According to the criteria of

In a section of the survey that included independent and third-party candidates, Harris leads by 2 points, 47 percent to 45 percentBoth advantages are within the poll’s margin of error of about 2.5 percentage points.

Despite Trump’s efforts to disqualify the Democrat, branding her agenda of targeted aid for families and homebuyers as “communist,” and arguing that she deserves the same low marks that voters give Biden on economic and immigration issues, Americans view the vice president in a more favorable light than the former president.

US voters are finalizing their choices just over two months before the elections. Photo:iStock Share

Kamala Harris’ strengths that give her a slight edge over Donald Trump

Voters view both candidates similarly on the issues: who will stand up for American workers, who has a vision for the future, and who will bring necessary change to the country.

However, Harris managed to reduce much of Trump’s lead over Biden, especially in managing the economy. Although the Republican maintains an 8-point lead over Harris on who would better handle the economy, and a 5-point lead on handling inflation, Harris managed to narrow this gap considerably. In comparison, Trump was leading Biden by about 20 points on both issues late last year.

The survey also highlights that 84 percent of people know enough about Harris’s career and political positions enough to have a strong opinion of her, with 49 percent of those with favorable opinions equaling the percentage with unfavorable opinions. This is a big improvement compared to early July, when unfavorable opinions outnumbered positive ones by 23 percentage points.

On the other hand, Trump is viewed favorably by 45 percent and unfavorably by 53 percenta weaker rating than voters give Harris but still better than the Republican’s ratings before the assassination attempt in mid-July.

The Democratic convention would also have influenced voters’ perception of Harris, although Her performance as vice president remains poorly ratedwith just 42 percent approval versus 51 percent disapproval; this has not changed significantly since before the convention.