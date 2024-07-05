Red Bull shows no signs of slowing down the development of the RB20, aware that the team has lost the technical advantage it had at the start of the season, given the recent growth of McLaren and Mercedes, while Ferrari, which, at least initially, seemed the most threatening opponent, is in a phase of confusion.

For the home race, the Milton Keynes team has managed to prepare a new chassis that will be entrusted to Max Verstappen alone because there is availability for only one car.

The intervention concerns the area of ​​the pavement that covers the lower anti-intrusion cone: the aerodynamicists of Pierre Waché, in fact, have tried to make the protrusion of the safety element less impactful and, by slightly changing the design of the upstream pavement as well as reviewing the flow pattern towards the external edge, there is a clear attempt to make the longitudinal wing more efficient.

The intention of the engineers is to increase the local load, but, above all, to give greater stability in the flow trend, making the RB20 less difficult to drive and to set up.

Consequently, this aerodynamic element that protrudes from the pavement has also been revised, with a refinement of the developments aimed at increasing performance.