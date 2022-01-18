Those who received the placebo in covid vaccine tests also reported side effects. More than two-thirds of the common adverse events associated with the covid vaccine can be attributed to the ‘nocebo’ effect, the negative version of the placebo effect. This is the indication provided by the scientists in the United States who analyzed the data relating to 12 clinical trials on covid vaccines. Researchers found that the ‘nocebo effect’ was responsible for 76% of common adverse reactions reported after the first dose and nearly 52% after the second dose.

Read also

But what is the nocebo effect? The definition refers to the side effects associated with a substance that is unable to produce consequences. In the trials, therefore, the vaccine would not have caused headaches, fatigue, arm pain. “Telling patients that ‘vaccine administration’ has side effects similar to those produced by placebo in trials reduces anxiety and causes patients to take time to evaluate the effects themselves,” says Harvard medical professor Ted Kaptchuk. school and author of the study. “In any case, we need more data,” he adds.

Kaptchuck and colleague Julia Haas, of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, analyzed the adverse events during the various studies. In each trial, those who received the placebo were given a saline solution. More than 35% of people ‘vaccinated’ with placebo reported headaches and fatigue, while 16% referred to pain, redness and swelling at the injection site.

Overall, the researchers calculated that about two-thirds of the common side effects reported in covid vaccine studies are linked to the nocebo effect. The speech in particular applies to headaches and fatigue, which the leaflets of the leaflets include among the most common adverse reactions after an injection. The research may suggest that information on side effects may lead people to mis-attribute common disorders to the vaccine or misjudge their condition. In any case, Professor Kaptchuk argues that such information should be provided as broadly and comprehensively as possible: “Most researchers argue that patients should be told less about side effects to reduce anxiety. Me – reads the Guardian. – I think this is wrong. We must follow the path of honesty “.