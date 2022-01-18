For the second day in a row, the city of Rio de Janeiro recorded a record temperature, with a maximum of 39.2°Celsius (ºC), at 4:15 pm, in Santa Cruz, in the west zone. It was the highest temperature of the year and summer so far.
The thermal sensation reached 50.8°C, at 16h, at Barra/Riocentro station, another record of the station.
According to the city’s Alerta Rio System, on Monday (17), the maximum reached 37.8°C, at 15:15, in Santa Cruz, and the thermal sensation at 49.7ºC, at 15:30, in the same station.
According to Alerta Rio, between this Wednesday (19) and Saturday (22), the positioning of a high pressure system will favor the variation of cloud cover, with clear to partially cloudy skies and high temperatures, but no rain forecast.
For Thursday (20), a holiday for São Sebastião, patron saint of the city of Rio de Janeiro, the system predicts that a stream of cooler winds coming from the ocean will ease the heat a little. The maximum temperature should be around 34°C.
