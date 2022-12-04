“The covid vaccine after 15 billion doses administered is the safest drug on the face of the earth”. Professor Roberto Burioni expresses himself thus in his ‘lesson’ in the study of Che tempo che fa. “Those who spread anti-scientific lies about vaccines are behaving irresponsibly. These misinformers are very skilled, because they know how to exploit certain mental mechanisms to their advantage: one of these is fear. Anti-vaccine advocates are spreading the false news that because of vaccinations verifying among young people many sudden and fatal illnesses. When we hear the lies of anti-vaccinist about sudden illnesses we must leave instinct aside and analyze the data, the incontrovertible numbers with method and rigor “, says the virologist.

“The numbers tell us that in England between 15 and 29 years, from 2015 to 2019, an average of 1169 young people died of the disease: the vaccine against covid had not been discovered and we can take this data as a basis. In The deaths are 1120, an equal number, in 2021. If we focus on deaths due to cardiovascular problems, we find an identical situation: 254 deaths per year until 2019, when there was no vaccine against covid, and 241 in 2021, when they were vaccinated at full speed. The numbers leave little room for lies: the vaccine has not increased the mortality of young people in any way. And not even in the elderly. It is an objective fact, “he adds.

“The English numbers tell us that in 2021 166 young people died from covid and in the 15-29 age group deaths from suicides and drugs increased in 2021. Listening to science is the last way forward. The vaccine against covid after 15 billion doses administered is the safest drug on the face of the earth. When it comes to vaccines, the only thing to fear is fear itself,” he concludes.