But the biggest talking point of the weekend was a film conspicuously absent from theaters.

If Netflix had kept the remake of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery: in theaters, it would have been a big box office hit weekend.

This past weekend, the broadcast company – in its first agreement with a major North American distributor – released Glass Onion to nearly 600 screens.

While that figure was well below the 4,000 screens where most big blockbusters open, Netflix claimed to have grossed around $15 million – an enviable total for a medium-sized release.

Netflix refused to sell any more tickets and pulled the film on Tuesday, preferring to keep its release limited to a one-week limited cinematic run before it debuts on the streaming service on December 23.

For four weeks, Walt Disney’s “Wakanda Forever” dominated the box office. The Marvel movie, directed by Ryan Coogler, has grossed about $733 million worldwide, including $339 million in overseas sales.

Violent Knight was the only new wide release in cinemas. It stars David Harbor as St. Nick, and got off to a good start.

The movie “Violent Night”, which received a B+ rating on CinemaScore from audiences, cost about $20 million.

After a poor debut last weekend, Disney’s big-budget adventure-animated fantasy “Stranger World” slipped to third place, taking just $4.9 million in its second week.