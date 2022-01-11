There are 21,504 coronavirus infections in Veneto today, 11 January 2022, according to the record numbers of the region’s bulletin. The total number of victims since the beginning of the emergency reaches 12,612. Based on the comparison with the data released yesterday by the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health, in the last 24 hours there have been 29 deaths. In the region, there are currently 205,699 positives. There are 1,680 covid patients admitted to hospital in a non-critical area. In intensive care, however, 215 people.