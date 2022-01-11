Okay, it sounds like a joke, but Pokémon GO he is always capable of giving tales of this kind. In fact, since the game’s Niantic has been made available, we have really heard of cooked and raw, but today’s is a pearl that cannot go unnoticed.

Two California cops just got fired for chasing a Snorlax when, on the other hand, they should have caught a thief. This decision comes after a petition brought to the state appeals court. Apparently the pair of colleagues were putting a lot of effort into catching Pokémon during their patrol, but instead of responding to the service radio signal on one robbery in progress, they totally ignored the question, too busy with the game.

How do you think it ended? Spoiler, not good. The coaches in question, such agents Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell, they were caught in the act thanks to the video system inside their car. The recording of their patrol ride was scrutinized by their supervisor, Sergeant Jose Gomez, who launched an investigation for misconduct.

Lozano and Mitchell initially denied the allegations, but the person handling the case, Detective Tracy McClanahan, strongly believed they were playing Pokemon GO during the day of the robbery.

The tape showed that around 6:09 pm (just five minutes after agent Lozano said a nice “F ** k you“To control communications) the continuation of the conversation between the two agents was heard. The sentence that unmasked them was clear and obvious: “Snorlax just popped up on 46th in Leimert“, At least from what was reported in the court documents. The latter continue describing how Lozano and Mitchell were discussing Pokemon as they drove to the different locations where digital creatures appeared.

The court documents also mention that during their trip to Snorlax, Officer Mitchell advised Officer Lozano that “a Togetic just popped up“, Noting it was on Crenshaw, just south of 50th Street.

After Mitchell apparently captured the Snorlax, exclaiming “I finally got it,” the cops took on the great challenge of going for the Togetic, completely disinterested in the robbery.

The news on the story ends here, we also remind you that Bulbasaur will be the Pokémon of the community day, more details in this news.