Coronavirus infections in Tuscany are 12,454 today, January 9, 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin anticipated by Governor Eugenio Giani on Telegram. “The new cases registered in Tuscany are 12,454 out of 62,104 tests of which 21,015 molecular swabs and 41,089 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 20.05% (74.5% on the first diagnoses)”, writes Giani, adding that the vaccines currently administered in Tuscany are 7,414,708.