During one of his recent streaming, struggling with DARK SOULS, the mangaka Atsushi Ohkubo revealed that FIRE FORCE it will end in a few chapters, and that he has only two left to draw. The manga should therefore end between about two volumes, thus arriving at an altitude 34.

The adventures of Shinra Kusakabe andeighth brigade they entered the last narrative arc just last October, but we already knew that the manga was heading towards its conclusion from May 2020, when on the occasion of the release of the volume 23 the same Ohkubo he communicated that the events were moving towards the end.

FIRE FORCE is published in Italy by Planet Manga, arrived (at the time of this news) upon publication of the volume 26. The anime instead came to us thanks to Yamato Video, was also aired on the network Italy 2 home Mediaset, and is currently available for viewing on ANiME GENERATION, the channel dedicated to Japanese animation on Amazon Prime Video.

If you don’t know the work yet, then here’s a little introduction to the story:

In a world where people transform into fire monsters, special units of firefighters have been formed to cope with immense threats. The Tokyo Eighth Brigade is one of them… and Fire Force tells its story!

Source: Atsushi Ohkubo Street Anime News Network