There are 326 new Coronavirus infections today, February 13, 2023 in Lazio, according to the Covid data of the latest regional bulletin. Since yesterday there have been 2 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 1,512 molecular and 4,193 antigenic swabs were processed with a positivity rate of 5.7%. There are 562 hospitalized, 21 more than yesterday, 24 intensive care units are occupied and 696 are recovered. The cases in the city of Rome are at 195.

In detail, the numbers of the last 24 hours. Asl Roma 1: there are 68 new cases and 0 deaths. Asl Roma 2: there are 81 new cases and 0 deaths. Asl Roma 3: there are 46 new cases and 1 death. Asl Roma 4: there are 12 new cases and 0 deaths. Asl Roma 5: there are 23 new cases and 0 deaths. Asl Roma 6: there are 44 new cases and 0 deaths.

In the provinces there are 52 new cases. Asl of Frosinone: there are 16 new cases and 1 death. Asl of Latina: there are 16 new cases and 0 deaths. Asl of Rieti: there are 8 new cases and 0 deaths. Asl of Viterbo: there are 12 new cases and 0 deaths.