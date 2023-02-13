A fan of tolima attacked this Sunday the midfielder of Millionaires Daniel Cataño, who hit the attacker and was then expelled, which is why the capital team considered that there were no guarantees to play and withdrew from the field, while the referee Wilmar Roldan the match was suspended.

In the stadium Manuel Murillo Toro de Ibagué, the match of the fourth day of the Apertura Tournament was about to start when Cataño received a fist in the back from a fan who managed to enter the field bypassing security, whom he chased and hit, for which Roldán showed him the red card.

“This is football that corresponds to all of us, and our safety, of the coaching staff, of the players, is above anything (…) We have to set a precedent so that we educate ourselves as a society (…) we we have to take care of each other,” said the captain of Millonarios, David Macalister Silva, to the referee Roldán.

The veteran midfielder assured that the integrity of his “partner, of football and of everyone is above anything.”

Article 83 of the regulation refers to this specific topic: “It constitutes an infraction of the clubs punishable with a fine of 20 legal minimum wages in force at the time of the infraction and defeat by withdrawal or resignation the following…”… The numeral says i: “if for reasons attributable to its leaders or a factor for which the club or the organizer of the event is responsible, the team cannot, does not want to, refuses to play or continue the match”.

About the topic, Carlos González Puche, Executive Director of Acolfutprosaid: “It is foreseen that when there are no guarantees the match is postponed”, and he relies on the images of the serious situation in Ibagué to consider that “after an attack like that and the attack on the bus, what guarantees ?”.

And he added: “Here you have to have the discussion, if the guarantees are confirmed the loser would be millionaires, but with the images seen by everyone it is difficult to conclude that. The attacker comes from a Westerner, a man who is the son of a businessman, identified, if that They are guarantees because all that is missing is that there is a victim, that someone enters with a dagger”.

The terms established by the regulation to present the respective complaints are two business days, no more.

After that, there is an average of ten for a first instance decision, after which there is the right to reinstatement and appeal under the terms of the regulation.

For the experts it will be a case solved shortly. The word on whether the guarantees were given or not is only a matter of the Disciplinary Commission of the competition.

The Ibaguereño stadium must be penalized and Tolima forced to play away from home.

On the issue of points, that remains in the hands of the Dimayor Disciplinary Commission you have the floor

