There are 1,197 coronavirus infections in Friuli Venezia Giulia today, 22 April 2022, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 2 deaths. In detail, 370 new infections were detected on 5,162 molecular swabs, with a positive percentage of 7.16%. There are also 6,715 rapid antigenic tests carried out, from which 827 cases (12.31%) were detected. There are 8 people hospitalized in intensive care, while there are 160 patients hospitalized in other departments, announces the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health.

As regards the trend of the spread of the virus among the population, the most affected group is the 50-59 years old (17.21%), followed by the 40-49 (17.13%) and 30-39 (11.70%) %). Today the deaths of 2 people are recorded: a 96-year-old woman from Gorizia (who died in a residence for the elderly) and a 62-year-old woman from Coseano (who died in hospital). The total number of deaths amounts to 4,975, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,228 in Trieste, 2,356 in Udine, 941 in Pordenone and 450 in Gorizia. The totally healed are 326,752, the clinically healed 263, while the people in isolation are 24,058.