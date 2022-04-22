Riyadh (Al-Ittihad)

700 km from the Saudi capital, Riyadh, there is the historic Al-Faw village, one of the oldest historical monuments in the Kingdom. It is the historical capital of the Kingdom of Kinda I, which dates back more than five centuries. That village was the largest commercial center in the Arabian Peninsula until the beginning of the fourth century AD.

Al-Faw village has received attention from the Kingdom over the past forty years in an attempt to restore it to its historical position, after excavators discovered traces of an entire residential community in it with service and commercial areas with a distinct architectural style.

The village appeared as a unique model of an Arab city before Islam. The archaeologists found roads between the houses and a large market consisting of three floors, which they called in the old days the Khan, in which the commercial caravans offered their various goods to the people of the village and to other caravans.

The excavations also painted a picture of the village in the past, where its residents were interested in the decoration of the houses, and pottery, glass and silver vessels were found in it, and it was found that the people of the village used silver and bronze coins, which indicates their commercial progress and their control over trade trips to and from the Arabian Peninsula.

In the past, the inhabitants of Al-Faw used mud bricks in building houses and various service centers, as well as keen to tiling the houses from the inside and outside, and painted colorful inscriptions on the plaster. The palaces, like houses, had the same inscriptions and murals.

Existing inscriptions described the condition of the Arab citizen in the Kingdom of Kinda in the first centuries before Islam. They documented part of their history on alabaster carvings and woven pieces of linen, sheep’s wool, and camel’s hair.

The discovered antiquities showed the interest of the people of the village of Al-Faw in writing, as well as the traces of writing using the southern datum on the slopes of the mountains, tombstones and paintings, and they used this line precisely because their language was a mixture of the languages ​​of the North and the South.

The development of the Al-Faw community reached its maximum when they took care of dividing their city very accurately, and archaeologists monitored the presence of clean water networks coming out of the houses, which indicates the engineering progress that the ancient village reached during its prosperity eras from the first century to the fourth century AD.