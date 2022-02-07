Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Federal Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD). © Bernd Wüstneck/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa/Archive image

Is there a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis? Emmanuel Macron meets Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin is dampening expectations in advance. The news ticker.

The Ukraine crisis * is still waiting for a solution – according to Western information, around 100,000 Russian soldiers are near the Ukrainian border.

Meanwhile, the second week of February begins with diplomatic efforts: Emmanuel Macron meets Vladimir Putin*. France’s President promises “historical” (Update from 2.40 p.m).

The Ukraine debate in Germany is apparently also being closely observed in Russia (see preliminary report).

This news ticker on the Ukraine crisis is continuously updated.

Update from February 7, 3:50 p.m.: The Bundeswehr is increasing its presence in Lithuania by up to 350 soldiers. “We are thus strengthening our contribution to NATO’s eastern flank and sending a clear signal of determination to our alliance partners,” said Federal Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) on Monday during a visit to the Munster military training area. The message to the alliance partners is: “You can rely on us.”

The additional soldiers could “be deployed within a few days,” said the minister. She informed the Bundestag about the decision “a few minutes ago”. Around 500 Bundeswehr soldiers are currently stationed in Lithuania, which borders the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad and Belarus and has been part of NATO since 2004, as part of the western military alliance’s so-called front presence.

Ukraine crisis: Macron is now announcing “historical things” – but Putin’s spokesman is already stepping on the brakes

Update from February 7, 2:40 p.m.: Emmanuel Macron gave an outlook on his talks in Moscow – and promised great things: he would talk to Putin about “the conditions for de-escalation,” Macron said Journal du Dimanche. The French President said he wanted to discuss “historic solutions” with the Russian head of state.

Macron demonstrated understanding: Russia’s goal is “clearly not Ukraine”, rather Moscow is striving for new security agreements with the West. Macron stressed that there should be no compromises on the “security and sovereignty” of Ukraine and Europe. At the same time, he described it as “legitimate for Russia to raise the question of its own security” and admitted that “no unilateral gestures” could be expected from Putin.

Unlike Macron, the Russian side had previously doubted “decisive turns” at the meeting (see preliminary report). The French head of state is expected in Moscow at the moment. After a conversation lasting several hours, Macron and Putin want to appear before the press.

Ukraine: German word “war” causes resentment in Russia – NATO admiral gives assessment for the Baltic States

preliminary report: Moscow/Kiev – The Ukraine crisis seems to have come to a standstill: US troops arrived in Poland on Sunday, and Russia has recently repeatedly reinforced its troop formations and military equipment around the Ukrainian border. According to Western information, more than 100,000 soldiers including heavy equipment. Dramatic model calculations on the consequences of an invasion are already circulating. But now the situation must be interpreted politically – and if possible defused. The new week begins with a purely diplomatic major offensive.

Ukraine conflict: Scholz and Baerbock traveling – Kremlin dampens expectations of Macron-Putin meetings

Germany is now also heavily involved again: Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) traveled to Washington for talks with US President Joe Biden. His Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) is a guest in Kiev and on the so-called contact line in eastern Ukraine. But Moscow is also busy: French President Emmanuel Macron meets his counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The Élysée emphasized that Macron’s attempt at mediation had been agreed with all partners. Scholz also referred to “agreements” on Sunday, especially in the dispute over the Nord Stream sanctions *. However, the result is open in both cases, to say the least. The USA could push Scholz to make clear threats. The Kremlin, in turn, dampened expectations of the Macron talks. The meeting was “very important,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday, according to the Interfax agency. But he also emphasized: “Of course, the situation is too complicated to expect any decisive turns in the course of a meeting.”

Emmanuel Macron* had often phoned both heads of state in the past few days to achieve de-escalation. According to the Kremlin, Putin had reiterated his demand for “long-term” security guarantees. A difficult point for the West – especially if it’s not about stationing weapons, but about the freedom of decision of Ukraine, but also of Sweden and Finland, about a possible NATO membership.

Russia eyes German Ukraine debate: “The word ‘war’ is being heard more and more often”

So the situation is complex: the military movements speak one language – verbal reassurances from both sides another. On Monday, a commentary by the newspaper, which is now close to the Kremlin, provided an insight into parts of the Russian state of mind Kommersant. “The word ‘war’ has been heard more and more in the German media in recent days, despite repeated statements by the Kremlin and the Russian Foreign Ministry that no invasion is being prepared,” it said. At the same time, the newspaper referred to German concerns about an impending loss of confidence in Chancellor Scholz* by the United States.

In fact, even NATO sees at least no signs of possible attacks on its allies’ territory. “So far we don’t see any intention: we don’t expect Russia to attack NATO territory – neither directly nor via Belarus,” Admiral Rob Bauer, chairman of NATO’s military committee, said on Monday during a visit to Lithuania, according to a report by the BNS news agency. From a military point of view, the mobilization of Russian armed forces in Belarus* should be seen as a “combination of possibilities”. Russia and Belarus want to start a joint maneuver this week, which will also take place at the EU’s external border.

NATO Admiral Rob Bauer made a statement in Lithuania on Monday. © Lukas Balandis/www.imago-images.de

Ukraine crisis: Baerbock’s state secretary is considering increasing the number of Bundeswehr troops in Lithuania

Meanwhile, Germany is also thinking of doubling the Bundeswehr contingent in neighboring Russia, Lithuania*. Foreign Minister of State Tobias Lindner (Greens) said on Deutschlandfunk on Monday that there would be up to a thousand German soldiers in the EU and NATO partner countries. A decision on increasing the quota should be made in the next few days.

Lindner pointed out on Deutschlandfunk that Russia's increase in the contingent could not be interpreted as a serious threat. Should this happen, then "that would be propaganda," said the Green politician. The representative from Annalena Baerbock's Foreign Office emphasized that there had already been German contingents of 800 to 1,000 soldiers in the Baltic States in the past. Such an order of magnitude is now being discussed again.