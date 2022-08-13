from Greta Sclaunich

The data for Saturday 13 August. The positive rate of 13.4%

I’m 24,787

the new ones cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 26,693, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 21,480,076 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 129 (yesterday 152), for a total of 173,982 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 20.417.972 And 51,462 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (51,821 yesterday). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 888.122equal to -26,806 compared to yesterday (-25.284 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 185.120, or 7,301 more than yesterday, when it was 177,819. The 13.4% positive rate (-1.6% compared to yesterday).

